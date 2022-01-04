Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Truist lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.