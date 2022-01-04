Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Truist lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

