CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

