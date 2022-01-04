Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of TRGP opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 399.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 443,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Targa Resources by 66.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 144,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

