Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

