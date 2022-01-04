PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.25. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

