Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. The buyout has made it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing operation is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

