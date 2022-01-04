GameCredits Hits Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $66,899.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00321239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,993,421 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

