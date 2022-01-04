DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

