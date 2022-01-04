Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRTX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.