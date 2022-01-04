Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRTX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
In related news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GRTX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.93.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
