Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ROIUF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Route1 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
About Route1
