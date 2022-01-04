Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROIUF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Route1 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Get Route1 alerts:

About Route1

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.