Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MAURY stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.02 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

