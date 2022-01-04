Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MAURY stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.02 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.