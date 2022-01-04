PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $510.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

