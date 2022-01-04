PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

