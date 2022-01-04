Morgan Stanley Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $22.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

