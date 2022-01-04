Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

