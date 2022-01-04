Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

