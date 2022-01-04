8,223 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 257.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

