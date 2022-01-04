LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

