Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $189.61 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

