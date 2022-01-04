Xponance Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.99 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

