Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 503 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.