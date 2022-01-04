Marcum Wealth LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.