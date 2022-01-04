Marcum Wealth LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $836.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $810.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

