Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

