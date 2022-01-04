Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

