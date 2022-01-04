Xponance Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after buying an additional 412,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,862 shares of company stock worth $12,686,514. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

