Xponance Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.79, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

