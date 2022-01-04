Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,743.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.19 and a 12-month high of $2,232.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,768.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,866.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

