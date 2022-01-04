IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in IAA by 79.2% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE IAA opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

