Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Rises By 508.3%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.