Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in December

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,100 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 1,763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,873.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

