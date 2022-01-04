Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in December

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,100 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 1,763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,873.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
