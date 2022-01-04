Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

