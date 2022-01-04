Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 496 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.