Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,669 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

