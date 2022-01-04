Davis R M Inc. Purchases 3,662 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE opened at $242.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $245.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

