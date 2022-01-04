The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Middleby by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Middleby by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $199.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

