Davis R M Inc. Acquires 37,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 261,986 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 191,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 146,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

