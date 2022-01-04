Stephens Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $225.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.40.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $206.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.