Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

