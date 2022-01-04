Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.