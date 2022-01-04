Davis R M Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.