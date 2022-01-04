Lincoln National Corp Sells 390 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 141,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,557,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

