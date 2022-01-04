Lincoln National Corp Sells 23,497 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 64.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 49.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

