Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

