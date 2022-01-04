iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.