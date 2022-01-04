Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

