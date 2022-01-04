Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 464.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.