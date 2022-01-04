Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

