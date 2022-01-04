Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 1,879 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.