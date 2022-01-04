Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $89.18

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.