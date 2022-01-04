Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.