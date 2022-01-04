Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingles Markets stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

